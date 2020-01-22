|
Elaine Hewko, 93, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the loving wife of the late Wasyl Hewko, who passed on July 27, 2019. Born May 9, 1926 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Mikletz) Gereg. Elaine was a supervisor at Western Electric for many years and a member of EPWNG. She was also a model at Hess's. Elaine was a member of Holy Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church and Young at Heart. Survivors: nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and her caregiver, Hyacinth. Elaine was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Ifkovits. Services: Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Allen Union Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to a in loving memory of Elaine.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020