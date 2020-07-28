It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Elaine J. Lower, 88, of Palmerton, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.



Born in Weissport, she was the daughter of the late Victor W. And Marjorie (Myers) Haydt. She was the wife of the late James E. Lower, Sr. for 59 years.



Living in the Palmerton area all her life, Elaine was a 1949 graduate of S.S. Palmer High School. She then worked for most of her adult life as a sewing machine operator at local garment factories until retiring in 1993 from Fernbrook Sportswear, Forest Inn.



Elaine loved reading and sewing, but her main priority was raising her six children.



She is survived by her son James Jr. and wife Kathy; daughters Cynthia, wife of Lonnie Kester; Sandra, wife of Warner Benson; Carol, wife of Martin DeSousa, all of Palmerton; Cheryl, wife of Jeffrey Bomba of Burke, NY and Karen, wife of Steve Fenstermacher of Mertztown; grandchildren James and Jill DeSousa, Kayla and Lisa Lower, Alexis Fenstermacher; great-grandson Ryker James Lower; sister Jean, wife of John Kripper; brothers-in-law Norman Eckhart, Clarence Heydt, William Lower and wife Marie; many nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved dog Chip.



Along with her husband and parents, Elaine was predeceased by her grandson Lee Kester, and sisters Arda Eckhart and Barbara Heydt.



Her family would like to thank Elaine's St. Luke's Hospice team for all the loving care they gave to her during her illness so she could pass away at home, as she wished.



Services: Graveside memorial, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1 in Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd St and Fireline Rd, Palmerton. Call Saturday 10:30-11 a.m. graveside. Masks are strongly encouraged. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.



Contributions: St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Rd, Bethlehem 18015 or Aquashicola Fire Company, PO Box 41, Aquashicola 18012.



