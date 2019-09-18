Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Wazeka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine J. Wazeka


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine J. Wazeka Obituary
Elaine Joan Wazeka, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home at Kirkland Village on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with her husband of 60 years, Henry "Hank" G. Wazeka, Jr. at her side. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Sophie (Parlowski) Toth. She worked as an office manager for Schering Diagnostics for many years and later worked for the Concrete Pipe Assoc. in Keasbey, NJ as an office manager before retiring and moving to Bethlehem in 1993. She was of the Catholic faith. In addition to her husband, Henry, she is survived by a brother, Stephen Toth (Beverly); sister, Suzanne Fee; nieces, Tara Toth, Dawn Wazeka; nephews, Patrick Fee, Stephen Toth, Michael Wazeka; great nieces, Ava and Lauren; great nephews, Logan, Jacob and Erik.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to James Funeral Home, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now