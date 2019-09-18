|
Elaine Joan Wazeka, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home at Kirkland Village on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with her husband of 60 years, Henry "Hank" G. Wazeka, Jr. at her side. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Sophie (Parlowski) Toth. She worked as an office manager for Schering Diagnostics for many years and later worked for the Concrete Pipe Assoc. in Keasbey, NJ as an office manager before retiring and moving to Bethlehem in 1993. She was of the Catholic faith. In addition to her husband, Henry, she is survived by a brother, Stephen Toth (Beverly); sister, Suzanne Fee; nieces, Tara Toth, Dawn Wazeka; nephews, Patrick Fee, Stephen Toth, Michael Wazeka; great nieces, Ava and Lauren; great nephews, Logan, Jacob and Erik.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to James Funeral Home, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
