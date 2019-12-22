Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Elaine K. Kessler


1948 - 2019
Elaine K. Kessler Obituary
Elaine K. (Follweiler) Kessler, 71, of Schnecksville died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in New Tripoli. She was the wife of Henry C. "Rusty" Kessler and the late David L. Hahn, Sr. Born in Schnecksville, August 29, 1948, Elaine was the daughter of Naomi R. (Kern) Follweiler of Macungie and the late Warren E. Follweiler. She was employed as a manager at Holiday Hair for many years before retiring. Elaine was a former member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.

Survivors: In addition to her husband and mother; children, Tracy L. Gause (David) of Forest City, David L. Hahn (Tina) of Allentown, Stephanie M. Makovsky (David) of Schnecksville, Christopher C. Kessler (Nikki) of Schnecksville, sister, Barbara A. Woods (G. Scott) of Coplay; thirteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.

Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019
