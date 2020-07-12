Elaine Leone Francis, 94, of Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020, while in Manor Care, Bethlehem. She was born on December 10, 1925 in New York City, to the late Hubert Neil and Leone Bernadine (Douglas) Francis. She was predeceased by her daughter, Bernadine; sister, Angeique Leonora and brother, Aldolphus Lionel. Always seeking to learn more she attended numerous schools while living in Hackensack, NJ. She went on to receive a B.A. degree from Montclair Sate College. After moving to Bethlehem in 1983, she continued taking classes at Moravian Theological Seminary and Northampton Community College. Elaine was an active member at Central Moravian Church. She is survived by a daughter, Brenda L. wife of William W. Sanderson III, grandchildren, Lorain, William IV, Prentice (Jennilee) Sanderson and three great grandchildren.
Services: A private family graveside service will take place. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the service, which will be live streamed to the JAMES FUNERAL HOME and Cremation Service PC - Facebook page on Thursday, July 16th beginning 2:00 p.m. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine's memory may be made to Central Moravian Church (Food Pantry), 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018