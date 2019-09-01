Home

George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Elaine M. Dashuta, 73, of Bushkill Township, formerly of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Stanley Dashuta, Jr. They would have celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on September 6th. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Ernest M. and Ella (Spisszak) Samley. Elaine was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, class of 1964. She was employed by Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, where she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant prior to retiring. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Stanley, she is survived by a brother, Donald Samley and his wife, Debbie, of Coplay; a sister, Diane Samley, of Bethlehem; a sister-in-law, Diane Paolella, of Edison, NJ; along with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Paul Paolella. Services: A private graveside service in Bushkill M.E. Cemetery, Wind Gap, will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
