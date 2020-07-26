Elaine M. Olivieri-Geiger, "Mrs. O", 95, of Bethlehem, formerly of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Traditions of Hanover. She was the wife of the late Bruno Olivieri and the late John H. Geiger. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Osborne and Estella L. (German) Spencer. Elaine was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1943. Elaine worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for many years and at Cedar Crest College for 15 years before retiring in 1987. She was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church, Orefield where she was a member of the Altar Guild for 3 years. Elaine was a member of the Ladies Social Club of the Italian Club for over 50 years. In later years she loved knitting kids hats and scarves to send to less fortunate countries. Elaine also loved to go dancing with both of her husbands.
Survivors: Children: Cheryl S. Jacoby Diehl, widow of Roy Diehl of Allentown, Craig Michael Olivieri (Pamela) of Blandon, Carole J. Hullinger (Stephanie) of Wyomissing; Stepsons: Ronald P. Geiger (Pat) of Whitehall, Curtis J. Geiger (Jill) of St. Johnsbury, VT; Niece and nephew: Susan Wenner and Bobby Long. Elaine is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved pets and longtime companions Spencer and Sasha.
Services: A viewing will be held from 6:30 – 8:00 pm Thursday at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Services will be private for the family. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, 19106 or charity of one's choice