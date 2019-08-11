|
Elaine M. Rusnock 92, 0f Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 8, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. Elaine was the wife of the late John J. Rusnock who passed in 1975. Born in Catasauqua she was the daughter of the late Walter and Minnie (Schoenenberger) Wagner. Elaine was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitehall. Elaine was a sewing machine operator for the former Ribbon Mills in Catasauqua, and the former Julius Kaiser-Lyle Mills in Allentown. Surviving is her brother Harold Wagner of Slatington. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Jensen, Daniel, Edgar, Arthur, and Wilbur. Additionally by a baby brother and two baby sisters. Elaine was the cornerstone of the family. She was a kind, loving friend to all. She will be sadly missed. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 11:00 am in Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church 3355 MacArthur Rd. Whitehall. Calling hours will be from 9:00-11:00AM in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to her church, or Lehigh Valley Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua, PA.
Published in Morning Call from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019