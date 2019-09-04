|
Elaine R. Tray, 63, of Frackville, passed away August 30, 2019. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Edward Wabby Sr. and Helen (Frantz) Wabby.
She was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville. She loved traveling to Canada, New York, and New Jersey. Elaine also loved bingo and all the holidays, especially decorating for Christmas. Above all, she was incredibly devoted to her grandchildren.
She is lovingly remembered by her son, Shawn Martin and his wife Ciera, four grandchildren: Tori, Ansly, Jacob, and Lillian, her sister, Patricia Vandermartin, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Wabby Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery, 319 Mahantongo St, Pottsville, PA 17901.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019