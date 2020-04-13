|
Your most beautiful smile, your caring and compassion, your wonderful positive attitude, and your love will forever be missed. Elaine (Harahus) Rottet, 60, of Whitehall passed away after a courageous battle with brain cancer on Friday, April 10, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family members. She was the beloved wife of Gregory Rottet with whom she would have celebrated 38 years of marriage on May 29th. Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of Michael and Julia (Hudy) Harahus of New Ringgold, PA. She had two children, Vanessa, fiancée of Lawrence Williford of Los Angeles, CA, and Matthew, companion of Natalie Amodel of Philadelphia, PA.
Elaine received her associate's degree from McCann School of Business and worked for the Allentown Housing Authority as an executive secretary for seven years. Later, she returned to school and earned her degree as a registered nurse, subsequently working at various practices throughout the Lehigh Valley. However, she was most proud of being a wonderful mother and homemaker, raising her children to become successful adults, cooking delicious meals and desserts, and always keeping her home immaculately clean.
Elaine and her husband loved to travel visiting many destinations throughout the United States and the Caribbean. They enjoyed frequenting casinos, but her favorite vacation was a cruise where she would never miss the molten lava cake for dessert each night.
In addition to her husband, children, and parents, Elaine is survived by her sisters, Julia McHugh and her husband Rick, Mary Parsons and her companion Rusty, Helen Hafer and her husband Joe. Brothers, Michael Harahus and wife Patty, Peter Harahus, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2020