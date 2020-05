Or Copy this URL to Share

We would like to thank all of our family and friends for their sympathy cards, phone calls, prayers and online condolences in memory of Elaine (Harahus) Rottet, our loving wife, mother and daughter, who fell asleep on April 10, 2020.



God bless you all,



Gregory Rottet, Julia and Michael Harahus



