|
|
62 years of age, formerly of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Monday October 14, 2019 at her home in Coplay after nearly a 2 year battle with ALS. She was the loving wife of Arlan R. Shafer for 38 years. Arlan and "Snuffy" were together for 46 years. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of James G. and the late Betty Jane (Howells) Eichelberger. Sherry graduated from Catasauqua High School, Class of 1974. Sherry was employed as a clerical worker for 13 years by Phoenix Clothing. She became a homemaker to raise her daughter Dana, and cared for her grandson, Logan, full time for 3 years. Sherry's greatest accomplishment was being the best mother and wife. Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, crossword puzzles and swimming in her pool. Sherry loved to socialize and made everyone feel like family. She could light up the room with her laugh and was always helping others in need. Sherry was an angel who walked on earth. She was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in Coplay.
She is survived and will always be remembered by her husband Arlan, daughter Dana, wife of Brian Pammer, Coplay; grandsons, Logan and an expected blessing in November; father James G. Eichelberger; brothers James J. and wife Linda, Jeffrey and wife Nancy and Timothy Eichelberger; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was predeceased by her mother, Betty Jane (Howells) Eichelberger, her brother, Eric Eichelberger, and Arlan's parents William A. and Hilda J. (Reinhard) Shafer, Jr. Services officiated by Fr. John Connors will be 10:00 am Friday October 18, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052, located one block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22, where her viewing will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Memorial contributions honoring Sherry may be made to The ALS Assoc. 321 Norristown Road Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 www.alsphiladelphia.org
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019