Elaine T. Miller, 94, of Hamburg, passed away on February 23, 2019 in the Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. She was the wife of Paul A. Miller. They were married on July 18, 1964 .Born in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (Badel) Apgar. After high school, she worked as a seamstress. Elaine worked for AT & T as an assembler. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Krumsville. She was a life member of Wagner-Good Post 216 V.F.W Auxiliary, Hamburg; and a life member of AT & T Pioneers, Allentown.Survivors: granddaughters: Kimberly, Tammy and Missy; sister: Nancy Klotz, Bethlehem; nieces and nephews; and special friends: Linda and Richard Grim; and Nichole, Tony and Aiden Miller. Elaine was predeceased by a daughter: Sandy Pike; brothers: James and Gerald Apgar; and sisters: Laura Connell, Mildred Speath, and Marguerite Francisco.A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. Memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, PA 19530. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.