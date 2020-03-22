|
Elaine T. Weiser, 78, of Center Valley, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 unexpectedly in her home. She was the wife of George R. "Cubby" Weiser. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this July. Elaine was born in Lower Saucon Township a daughter of the late Clarence J. and Ellen A. (Paff) Cope. She was employed as a secretary by the Southern Lehigh School District for many years before retiring in 2004. Elaine was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley. She was a member of the church choir and served as the secretary of the Social Ministry Committee and the Aid Association for Friedens. Elaine was a long-time member of the Countryside Garden Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors: Husband; daughter, Suzanne W. Gausman and her husband David of Middletown, PA. She was the proud Oma to Tyler, Kyle and Angela.
Services will be a private followed by interment in Friedens Cemetery, Center Valley. A memorial service to celebrate Elaine's life in the church will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions to the Friedens Memorial Fund 2451 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, PA 18034.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020