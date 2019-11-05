|
|
A year ago we lost our beloved mother. Today would have been her 82nd birthday, and we would like to take a moment to remember the remarkable woman who filled our lives with joy and laughter and love. She was not just the center of our family, but her bright and generous spirit was felt by all who knew her. She was the kind of person this world needs more of, and although we desperately miss her warm hugs and the sound of her laughter filling the room, her legacy of love and kindness lives on in our hearts. We continue to feel her presence in our daily lives.
We miss you, Mom.
Elaine I. Torres
11/05/1937 - 11/09/2018
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019