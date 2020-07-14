Elaine V. Bellesfield, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2020 at Westminster Village in Allentown. She was born in Snyders, Pa. to Paul and Minnie (Kunkel) Arner. She was a graduate of William Allen High School. She worked for Lehigh Valley Health Network as a unit clerk on the pediatric unit for over 20 years. Elaine had a great sense of humor and a hearty laugh, which remained with her until the end. She enjoyed PA Dutch food, cooking, gardening at her home in south Allentown, attending live local theatre, and watching musicals, movies, and TV shows.
She delighted in her family, and was a wonderful and caring mother to her three daughters.
Survivors: Daughter Belinda K. Horrocks and husband James; daughter Gail B. Pitsko and husband William; daughter Tracey Werner; sister Beverly Roethlein and husband Leon Kranyecz.
Services will be private. Arrangements by the Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem.ww.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.