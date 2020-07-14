1/1
Elaine V. Bellesfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine V. Bellesfield, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2020 at Westminster Village in Allentown. She was born in Snyders, Pa. to Paul and Minnie (Kunkel) Arner. She was a graduate of William Allen High School. She worked for Lehigh Valley Health Network as a unit clerk on the pediatric unit for over 20 years. Elaine had a great sense of humor and a hearty laugh, which remained with her until the end. She enjoyed PA Dutch food, cooking, gardening at her home in south Allentown, attending live local theatre, and watching musicals, movies, and TV shows.

She delighted in her family, and was a wonderful and caring mother to her three daughters.

Survivors: Daughter Belinda K. Horrocks and husband James; daughter Gail B. Pitsko and husband William; daughter Tracey Werner; sister Beverly Roethlein and husband Leon Kranyecz.

Services will be private. Arrangements by the Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem.ww.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved