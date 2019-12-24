|
Elba De Los Angeles Rodriguez, 83, of South Bethlehem, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Coamo, Puerto Rico, Elba was the daughter of the late Juan Carlos and Enriqueta (Ramos) Rodriguez. She was a Master Seamstress who loved to share her gift with all. She loved traveling and finding the closest casino on her adventures. Elba was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church.
SURVIVORS: Elba will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Carlos Ortiz and Angel Ortiz; daughters, Linda Cabeza and Josefina Morales; brothers, Edwin Rodriguez and Juan Rodriguez; sisters, Dorcas Torres, Sylvia Rodriguez and Nitza Davila; grandchildren, Carlos Ortiz, Jr., Angel Ortiz, Jr., Brittania Ortiz, Raymond Ortiz, Christopher Morales, Michael Hernandez and Bryan Ortiz; 6 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Elba will return home, to Coamo, Puerto Rico for burial. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions, may be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019