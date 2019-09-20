|
Elba L. Rosario, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Leopoldo Oquendo and Luz Maria Lajarra. She was the loving wife of the late Agustin Rosario. They were married for 42 years before his passing in 1996.
Elba was a very active member of First Baptist Church Bethlehem. She enjoyed baking and cooking and was a talented fashion designer and seamstress. Elba volunteered countless hours visiting the sick in local hospitals.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Persida Rosario of Houston, TX, Miguel Angel Soto of Los Angeles, CA, Luz N. Rosario Rodriguez (Edward) of Walnutport, Esther Purvis (James) of Lakeland, FL, Augustine Rosario, Jr. (Jeanne) of Bethlehem, PA, Francis Rosario (Julie) of Coatesville, PA and Carmen D. Rosario of Pennsburg, PA; niece Maria Isabel Berrios; brother, Victor Oquendo; 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and best friend of 60 years, Sara Gonzalez. Elba was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
A viewing will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Bethlehem, 3235 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial will follow at Nisky Hill Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019