Elda M. Acker
Elda M. Acker, 89, formerly of Emmaus, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Allen A. Acker. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Forrest, Sr. and Mabel (Keiser) Scholl. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C. in Emmaus and was a graduate of Emmaus High School, Class of 1949. Elda was a pharmacy technician for the former John Gould Pharmacy in Emmaus for 54 years. She was also a dedicated school crossing guard for 43 years, primarily at 2nd and Harrison Streets in Emmaus.

Survivors: Children, Joanne E. Price, Scott A. Acker and his wife Susan, and Lori A. Kohler and her husband Jeff; 7 Grandchildren; 16 Great-Grandchildren; a Great-Great-Granddaughter; and Brother, Robert Scholl. She was preceded in death by 2 Grandchildren.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. Face masks must be worn and social distancing observed.

Contributions: May be made to St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 22, 2020.
