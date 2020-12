The Rev. Elda Priscilla Walker, 97, of Lehighton, Pennsylvania was born on August. 13, 1923, and passed November 28, 2020. She was the daughter of David and Amelia (Miller) Diehl. Elda graduated from Lehighton High School. She attended God's Bible School and graduated from Asbury College. She was an ordained Elder. She was the widow of Rev. Marion L. Walker Surviving are a son, Marion Walker Jr., daughters, Elda Walsh, Lena Lindaman, Lela Hartranft, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by a sister, Verna Diehl, a brother Oscar Diehl, and granddaughter, Jessica Hartranft, and her parents. Service: A private funeral. A Celebration of life Service will be held for family and friends later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God's Missionary Church. 139 North Sixth Street, Lehighton, PA 18235.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store