Eleanor B. (Boehm) Hahn, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 while in the care of Saucon Valley Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Paul B. Hahn. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Isabel (Walker) Bohem. Eleanor was a graduate of Liberty High School. She was the manager of the Bethlehem Senior Housing Authority for most of her life until retiring. Eleanor was a member of Dryland UCC Church, Lower Nazareth where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of a senior group, also known as the MAGs (mature adult group), with which she traveled on over 60 trips. Eleanor enjoyed music and collecting angels.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Carol A. Olah and her husband Lawrence of Hellertown; grandchildren Suzanne Olah of State College and Ret. Lt. Col. Paul A. Olah, his wife Angie and their son Paul A. Jr. of Peyton, CO. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Boehm,
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Dryland UCC Church, 4415 Newburg Road, Nazareth, PA 18064 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service in the church. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery. Due to current restrictions we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Eleanor's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dryland UCC Church, 4415 Newburg Road, Nazareth, PA 18064.