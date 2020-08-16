Eleanor Bialko, 90, of Allentown, formerly of Wyckoff NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 14, 2020. She and her husband, Robert, celebrated their 69th anniversary. Born in Garfield NJ, she was a daughter of the late John and Stella (Kowalski) Obal. She was an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where she served on various committees in the "Prime Time Club."
Survivors: husband; daughter, Andrea Jackson and husband, Dennis, Wescosville; son, Dr. Robert J. Bialko, DMD and wife, Debra, Geneva NY; four grandchildren; one great granddaughter.
Services: Private.
