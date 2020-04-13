Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor C. Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor C. Wright Obituary
Eleanor C. Wright, 91, passed away Wed., April 8, 2020 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Franklin J. Wright. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Kraig and Ellen (Williams) Kraig. At a young age she worked as domestic help, then in textile mfg., and lastly, she assisted with the family business. She was a former member of St. Paul's UCC, Trexlertown. Eleanor enjoyed crosswords, game shows, reading and puzzles. Enjoyment came from observing others or sharing in activities. She was a quiet selfless woman, who was given an endearing voice her last years.

Survivors: sons David J., Joseph M.; daughter Carolyn E., wife of Paul Stein; brothers Joseph Kraig, Rodger Braim ; sister Ardythe Sell; grandchildren, Jason, Sarah and Emily; 5 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers William and Arthur Braim and daughter in law Lynn.

Private burial services will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery, Trexlertown. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (No Flowers Please)

Memorials can be made to Fellowship Community or SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, c/o Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown, 18102.

*The family wishes to express gratitude to Fellowship Community and SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice for their compassionate care of Eleanor.

"She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness" Proverbs 31:27
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -