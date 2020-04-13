|
Eleanor C. Wright, 91, passed away Wed., April 8, 2020 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Franklin J. Wright. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Kraig and Ellen (Williams) Kraig. At a young age she worked as domestic help, then in textile mfg., and lastly, she assisted with the family business. She was a former member of St. Paul's UCC, Trexlertown. Eleanor enjoyed crosswords, game shows, reading and puzzles. Enjoyment came from observing others or sharing in activities. She was a quiet selfless woman, who was given an endearing voice her last years.
Survivors: sons David J., Joseph M.; daughter Carolyn E., wife of Paul Stein; brothers Joseph Kraig, Rodger Braim ; sister Ardythe Sell; grandchildren, Jason, Sarah and Emily; 5 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers William and Arthur Braim and daughter in law Lynn.
Private burial services will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery, Trexlertown. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (No Flowers Please)
Memorials can be made to Fellowship Community or SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, c/o Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown, 18102.
*The family wishes to express gratitude to Fellowship Community and SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice for their compassionate care of Eleanor.
"She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness" Proverbs 31:27
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2020