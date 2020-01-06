|
Eleanor D. Bowley, 89, of Coopersburg, passed away on January 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Bowley. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late George Koze and Anna (Burianic) Koze. Eleanor's career in health care as a Registered Nurse helping others spanned decades. Surviving are children, Kevin Bowley, of Hellertown; Ken Bowley of Coopersburg; and grandchildren Logan and Preston. She will be dearly missed as a mom, grandmother and mother-in-law to Sarah. Our profound sadness is tempered by memories that will be forever treasured as she begins her next journey across the Rainbow Bridge, reunited with all lifelong pets and onward to beloved ones who have preceded her. Christmas will not be the same without her kiffles. Life will not be the same without her unwavering love. Services will be held privately. To leave on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 6, 2020