Eleanor E. McDermott
1926 - 2020
Eleanor E. McDermott, 94, of Allentown, the most loving, caring, and nurturing Mother and Nana that anyone could ever hope for, passed away on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Born in Allentown on Feb. 4, 1926 to Charles and Emma (Brader) Heimbach, she was the 2nd oldest of 6 children, 3 sisters, Betty, Dolly, and Shirley and 2 brothers, Charles, Jr. and Jack. She was the wife of the late Bernard A. McDermott, with whom she was married for 60 years at the time of his death. She was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for many years and Bernard's Shoe Store part-time. She loved being with her extended family for picnics, holiday gatherings, playing bingo, and going to the casinos. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Sally wife of Frederick Schaadt of Emmaus; grandson, James Kistler and wife Nicole and great granddaughter, Grace all of Schnecksville; 2 nieces all of whom will miss her dearly. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.
