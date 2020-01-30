|
Eleanor Emily Simmons, 93, of Emmaus, PA, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Devon House in Salisbury Twp. Born on the South Mountain outside of Summit Lawn, Salisbury Twp., PA, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Elsie I. (Yeager) Schaffer. She was married for 66 years to Earl R. Simmons. Eleanor graduated from Allentown High School in 1945 and worked at Mack Trucks and Western Union. She was proud to be Pennsylvania Dutch and to grow up in the country outside of Center Valley with a strong Republican family. She loved the heat of politics and the news.
Survivors: Husband; Daughters, Susan Valasek, wife of Bernard Valasek of Coopersburg, PA, and Lori Simmons of Shepherdstown, WV; Sisters, Evelyn, Elsie, and Dorothy; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by Brothers, Charles, John, and Paul.
Services: To be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. www.bkrfh.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to, Friedensville Ev. Lutheran Church, 2451 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, PA 18034.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020