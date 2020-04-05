|
Eleanor Francis Venus, 81, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Leona (Sterba) Glowaski. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John Joseph Venus.
Eleanor had graduated from Allentown High School, class of 1956. After, she went on to raise her family. In her free time she loved bowling and spending time with her grandchildren. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allentown.
In addition to her husband, John, she is lovingly remembered by her son, John Michael Venus, her daughters, Mary Ellen, wife of James Newman, and Rosemarie Reider; and her grandchildren: Benjamin and Daniel Newman, and Logan and Luke Reider.
She was preceded in passing by her siblings, Marcella Harkins, Agnes Sandt, Dorothy Frack, and Stanley Glowaski.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to the .
