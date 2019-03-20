Eleanor G. DeRemer, 101 of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at VNA Hospice House @ St. Luke's in Bethlehem, PA. Born on March 30, 1917 in Jim Thorpe, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Billig and the late Ann (Richebecher) Billig. She was the wife of the late Harold A. DeRemer who passed away in 2014. Eleanor had always worked in the textile industry with last employment as a seamstress for the former Liberty Knit, Allentown for 4 years before retiring in 1969. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C. in Emmaus and former member of Salem U.C.C. in Allentown. She lived at the Phoebe Terrance Apartments and enjoyed participating in all the community activities especially working on puzzles.Surviving are son, Rev. Dr. David H. DeRemer and wife Kathy of Macungie, PA, sister, Mrs. Edith Ottinger of Allentown, PA; grand children, Amy wife of Shawn Silvoy of Bethlehem, PA and Christopher DeRemer and wife Siobhan of Allentown, PA; great-grandson, Lincoln Silvoy. She was predeceased by brothers, Frederick, James, Bertine, Marshall and sisters, Alice Snyder, Luoella DeRemer, Lily Zlock, Arlene Yaich, Joyce Mitzak, and Alma Mullen.A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Phoebe Home- Moyer Hall, 1925 Turner Street Allentown, PA 18104 with the Rev. Scott Brooks-Cope, Rev. Paul Knappenberger, and Rev. Michelle Moyer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday prior to the services at Phoebe Home. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. Arrangements are under the care of the Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 East Center St., Nazareth, PA 18064.Contributions: May be made to St. John's U.C.C. Church-Emmaus Memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary