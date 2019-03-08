Eleanor G. Polaski, 76, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1943, in Williamsport, PA, the daughter of the late Bessie (Walter) and Ben Young. Ellie was a kind and faithful servant who enjoyed volunteering for her church and once served as the President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a longtime employee of Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem, PA. She was an expert seamstress who also enjoyed traveling, and reading. She loved to laugh and her most favorite activity was spending time with her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Jim Polaski and his wife, Elaine and John Polaski and his wife, Christine; sister, Sharon Young and grandchildren, Rebecca and Katherine. Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald Young, and her beloved grandson Joseph Polaski. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12p.m. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Manor Foundation- Employee Scholarship Fund, 1700 21st Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205.Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary