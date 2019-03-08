Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Polaski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor G. Polaski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor G. Polaski Obituary
Eleanor G. Polaski, 76, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1943, in Williamsport, PA, the daughter of the late Bessie (Walter) and Ben Young. Ellie was a kind and faithful servant who enjoyed volunteering for her church and once served as the President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a longtime employee of Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem, PA. She was an expert seamstress who also enjoyed traveling, and reading. She loved to laugh and her most favorite activity was spending time with her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Jim Polaski and his wife, Elaine and John Polaski and his wife, Christine; sister, Sharon Young and grandchildren, Rebecca and Katherine. Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald Young, and her beloved grandson Joseph Polaski. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12p.m. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Manor Foundation- Employee Scholarship Fund, 1700 21st Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205.Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now