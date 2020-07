Eleanor Gladys Spielman, age 84, of Quakertown, passed away on July 13, 2020. Born July 19, 1935, in Hagersville, PA, she was the daughter of Ralph and Ida Spielman. Eleanor was a retired secretary from Franconia School system and was a member of the Keystone Quilters club. Eleanor is survived by two sisters, Claire Keller and Lois Rush, and eleven nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store