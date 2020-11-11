Eleanor Hrabina, 100 of Black Canyon City, AZ formerly of Richlandtown died November 1, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Hrabina. Born in Chicago, IL she was the daughter of the late William & Helen (Gorna) Singer and the step daughter of the late Pauline (Bejenke). She was a bookkeeper for the family business before retiring. She enjoyed Knitting, sewing, and gardening. Eleanor was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown. She is survived by her 7 children Noreen Swartz (Barry R.), Charlene Fenstermacher (David R.), Randall (Sarah), Deborah Esayian (Michael), Peggy Breiner (Lee), Michael (Kathy) and David (Patricia). 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Mary Beth and a grandson Matthew. A mass will be held on November 14, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. in St. Isidore's Catholic Church 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 p.m. in the church. We will be livestreaming the Mass at www.stisidores.org
beginning at 11:55 A.M. Masks will be required and we will be following the CDC guidelines. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Isidore's Catholic Church 603 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951.