Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Eleanor Zellner
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Interment
Following Services
Ebenezer Church Cemetery
New Tripoli, PA
Eleanor J. Zellner


1932 - 2020
Eleanor J. Zellner Obituary
Eleanor J. (Steckel) Zellner, 87, formerly of Whitehall and Slatington, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at ManorCare – Allentown. She was the wife of the late George J. Zellner, Sr. Born in Cementon, February 17, 1932, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Erwin J. and Emma T. (Resh) Steckel. She was formerly employed at McDonald's on Cedar Crest and the former Hess Station in Orefield.

Survivors: Children, David M. Zellner and his wife, Linda of Whitehall, Diane M. Beller and her husband, Carby of Lehighton; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; predeceased by a son, George J. Zellner, Jr., a grandson, Timothy E. Zellner and siblings, Paul and Roy Steckel, Mollie Rex, and Beatrice Oswald.

Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Monday, January 13, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with The Rev. Steven C. Hummel officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. Online expressions may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 10, 2020
Remember
