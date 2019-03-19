Eleanor Jean Hayden (Roth), 89, of Emmaus, died on March 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Stephen J. Hayden. Eleanor was born on June 14, 1929 in Allentown and was the daughter of the late John and Anna Roth of Fullerton, PA. She was known as Jeanne by her friends and family. She attended Allentown High School and later married Stephen J. Hayden on July 1, 1950. They were married for 64 years. Eleanor was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown and was active in various church activities. She loved her flowers and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Her greatest happiness was the company of family and friends throughout her life. Survivors: Son, Stephen J. Hayden, Jr. and daughter in law Patricia Hayden of Macungie; numerous nieces and nephews as well as numerous dear friends both old and new. Predeceased by brothers and sisters Alvin (Sam), Edward, Ethel and Lillian Roth. Services: March 23, 2019 at 10AM with a viewing from 9:00-9:45AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 729 St. John Street, Allentown, PA 18105. Funeral arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary