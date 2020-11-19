1/1
Eleanor L. Shupp
1926 - 2020
Eleanor L. (Fenstermaker) Shupp, 94, of Whitehall, past away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Leonard E. Shupp. Born in Whitehall Township, October 22, 1926, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Esther (Fenstermaker) Spitko. She was employed as a secretary at the former Bonney Forge in Allentown for many years before retiring in 1989. Active in the life of her church, Eleanor was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall and its quilting group. A graduate of South Whitehall High School, she was an avid Parkland High School sports fan.

Survivors: Brother, Charles L. Shimer and his wife, Frances of Allentown; niece, Lori A. Rea of Allentown, nephew, Tracy S. Roth of Orefield; great nephew, David C. Rea of Coopersburg; predeceased by a brother, Robert H. Roth and nephew, William J. Roth.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, with the Rev. Thomas D. Busteed officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall. Onlne expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
NOV
21
Interment
Egypt Cemetery
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
