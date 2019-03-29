Home

Eleanor L. Storck

Eleanor L. Storck Obituary
Eleanor L. Storck, 87, of Quakertown, died Thurs. Mar. 28 in Phoebe Health Care Center, Richlandtown. She was the wife of the late Warren F. Storck. Born in Seigersville, Lehigh Co., she was the daughter of the late Warren and Elsie (Smith) Ohner. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Quakertown and had worked as a cafeteria server for the Quakertown School District. Surviving are her children: Donald, wife Bette of Allentown, Douglas, wife Johna of Smyrna, DE, Judy Landis, husband Thomas of Reno, NV, and Diane Lorenz, husband Ronald of Richlandtown; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and brother Ronald, wife "Jo" in FL. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jean Hafler. Funeral services will be held 10 am Sat. Mar. 30 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 102 N. Hellertown Ave., Quakertown with a calling hour preceding. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to her church. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2019
