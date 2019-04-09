Eleanor M. Albright, 98 of Bethlehem, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home. Born February 4, 1921 in Elysburg-Bear Gap, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy Bunger and Mariah (Meek) Bunger. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Albright who passed away in January 2001.Eleanor was a homemaker caring for her family her whole life. She was a long time member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church, Nazareth where she also served as a Sunday School Teacher for the 2 and 3 year olds for many years. Surviving are sons, Philip M. Albright and wife Joanna of Allentown, PA and Lowell R. Albright and wife Barbara of Northampton, PA; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-granddaughters.A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday April 12, 2019 at Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 100 E. Beil Avenue Nazareth, PA. 18064 with the Rev. Carl J. Fischer, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 and Friday April 12, 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, both at Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. The Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street, Nazareth, PA. 18064 is in charge of Arrangements. Contributions: May be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Church C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary