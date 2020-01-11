Home

It is with a broken heart that my family had to say goodbye to my beloved mom. She was 97 years young and the widow of her adored husband Harry. She loved us all so much and we all felt that love from her.

She will be missed by my husband Harry Newman and I Athena Vatouios Newman,my daughter Siana and her husband Robert Panzarella and my other daughter Kori as well as her beloved caregiver Sherry Barrek and all who loved her gentle soul, grace, kindness and love of animals. Arrangements by Herron Funeral Home will be private.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020
