Eleanor (Horvath) Marushak
Eleanor (Horvath) Marushak, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Yolanda (Boletz) Horvath. Eleanor worked in food services for the Bethlehem Area School District.
SURVIVORS: Eleanor will be lovingly remembered by her son, William J. Marushak and wife Judy; daughter, Deborah Allison and husband Keith; sister, Irene Holt and husband Michael; grandsons, Evan and Blake Marushak and Granddaughters, Olivia and Chloe Allison. She is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Horvath and sister, Dorothy Stocker.
SERVICES: Services are private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031.
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019