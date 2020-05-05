Eleanor Mary Siegfried 87 years, of Wyomissing, passed away on May 1, 2020. She is survived by spouse David P. Siegfried, retired pastor. A retired music and elementary school educator, she is survived by her children, Robin Grant, wife of Gary Grant, Mark Siegfried, husband of Cathy Siegfried, and Thomas Siegfried, husband of Cecily Siegfried. Additionally, she is survived by 6 of her 7 grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Donald Siegfried and Paul Siegfried. Service to the LORD through church work and music, and her family were her greatest joys.
Funeral Services will be held privately by her family.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Bausman Memorial United Church of Christ, 1064 Penn Avenue, Wyomissing, PA 19610 and would be deeply appreciated by her family.
Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.