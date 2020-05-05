Eleanor Pagotto, 92, of Pen Argyl, passed away, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. She was the wife of the late Louis Pagotto, who passed away, March 26, 2010. Born in Delabole, PA, November 5, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Giacomo and Rosa (DaRe) Uliana. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a seamstress for the former Aurora Capozzola Sportswear Co., Pen Argyl. Eleanor was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Pen Argyl, and the ILGWU. She is survived by a daughter, Linda M. Altemose and her husband Keith of Plainfield Township, five grandchildren, Christopher Pagotto and his wife Melissa, Louis Pagotto, James Liero and his wife Lisa, Mathew Liero and his wife Lena and Kelvin Altemose and his wife Kristina, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, a daughter, Rosalie Deischer, a son, Frank J. Pagotto, and two brothers, Elio and James Uliana all preceded her in death.
Due to the present guidelines for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, viewing and services will be private with interment in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to St. Elizabeth's Building Fund, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA 18072.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.