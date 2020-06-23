Eleanor R. Stahley
Eleanor R Stahley died peacefully in her home in Poughkeespie NY on June 20, 2020, formerly lived in Schnecksville, PA, She was the wife of the late Kenneth F Stahley, who died November 8,2002. Born in Egypt, she was the daughter of the late Theodore F. and Florence (Crouthamel) Eberhardt. Survivors: Son, Aaron J Stahley and his wife, Sue (Brooks) of Poughquag, NY, Lynne Hayes and husband Bill of Kamiah, ID, two grandsons, Jon A Reaves and wife Ingrid of Portland, ME and Kyle B Stahley and wife Maria of Stamford, CT, 2 great grandchildren, Taryn Reaves and Edward Stahley. Sisters, Roma Haas, and Sarae, wife of Joseph Quinn, many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 23, 2020.
