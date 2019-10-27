Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Eleanor Stauffer
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Eleanor R. Stauffer


1943 - 2019
Eleanor R. Stauffer Obituary
Eleanor R. Stauffer, 76, of Hellertown, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She is the wife of Gilbert J. Stauffer. Eleanor was born in Allentown on June 20, 1943 to the late Herman and Bertha (Ehrenstrasser) Wieder. Eleanor was a dedicated homemaker and she loved life and her family.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 53 years; children: Karen B. (Michael L.) Jones of Hellertown, Christopher J. (Heather M.) of Lower Saucon Twp., David M. (Carla L. ) of Bethlehem; siblings: Richard (Melonie) Wieder of Allentown, Jean Wasyl of Coplay; grandchildren: Jason, Joshua, Jake, Brooke, Julia, Haylee, Adam, Xavier & Chase. Predeceased by brother Robert Wieder and a grandson: Owen C.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The Interment will conclude services at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to her grandchildren's education fund may be sent care of the funeral home, 326 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019
