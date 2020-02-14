|
Eleanor T. Laury, 86, of Allentown passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of David E. Laury. They were married for 58 years last May. Eleanor was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Catherine A. Stinner. She was a clerical worker for various car dealerships in the Lehigh Valley. Eleanor was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Where she was a member of the Women's Guild and helped clean the church for many years. Her faith was very important to her and she shared that faith with her family. She enjoyed gardening, oil painting and other crafts. Most importantly Eleanor loved spending time with her family.
Survivors: Husband; daughters, Maria A. wife of Matthew J. Barklage of Allentown and Katrina B. wife of Eric M. Webb of Chesapeake City, MD; grandchildren, Derek, Michelle, Noah, Patrick and Andrew; greatgrandchildren, Jennifer, Hannah, Brady and Zoe.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, February 20th in the St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown. Call 9:30 -10:30 A.M. Thursday in the church. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Autism Society of the Lehigh Valley P.O. Box 3523 Allentown, 18106.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2020