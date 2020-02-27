|
|
Eleanor W. (Wallace) Berry, 93, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Phoebe Allentown surrounded by her loving daughters. Eleanor was the wife of the Norman H. Wallace and David L. Berry. She was born in Hamlin, NY a daughter of the late William and Laura (Kressman) Rickman. Eleanor was a graduate of Hilton High School, NY. She was an administrative assistant for McKesson Chemical. Eleanor was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, Emmaus. She was a former member and past president of the Harris Squares, Square Dancing Club, Buffalo, NY. She and her husband Norman traveled the world square dancing. She was an avid fisherwoman spending over 30 summers fishing in Canada. Eleanor enjoyed music and spending time with her family.
Survivors: Daughters, Dianne W. and her husband Donald Macdonald of Emmaus, Laura W. and her husband Robert Fox of Hellertown; daughter-in-law, Karen Wallace of Buffalo, NY; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Dale N. Wallace and her three brothers and one sister.
Services: 10:00 A.M. Saturday in Moyer Hall of Phoebe Allentown, 1925 W. Turner Street, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Faith Presbyterian Church Stain Glass Fund P.O. Box 507 Emmaus, PA 18049 or the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020