Eleanor "Toot" Wyffels, 86, passed away peacefully in her home, Saturday, November 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Anna Mae (Stern) and Blaze Loncaric. She was married to the late Harry Robert Wyffels for over 50 years.Eleanor shared her passion and delight for cooking and baking with her family. Her chicken and dumplings, nut roll and Christmas cookies were among the favorites. She worked as a home nurses aide for many years, living out her life long dream to become a nurse. But her pride and joy was her home. She loved being surrounded by her antiques, holiday decorations and beautiful flowers and landscaping.Eleanor will be lovingly remembered by her son, Marc Wyffels, daughters, Cindy Max and Cheryl wife of Giovanni Lentini, grandchildren, Jennifer, Jillian, Bryan, Tracy, Andrew, and Ashley, great grandchildren, Alexa, Morgan, Preston, Brandon "Bubba", Leah, Liam, Gage, Miles, and Lily, and sisters, Dorothy Anderson, Irene McMurtrie and Betty Garcia. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Joseph Max, brothers, Joseph, Stephen, Robert, Francis and Tony Loncaric and sisters, Anna Gralka and Maryann Cope.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements through Connell Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's name to the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, 321 Wyandotte Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.