Eleni (Kounoupis) Zannakis, 83, of Easton, PA, peacefully passed to the Lord, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Eleni was born May 12, 1937 in Sparta, Greece, daughter of the late George and Diamando (Koutros) Kounoupis . She married her husband Gus Zannakis on June 5, 1965 in Easton PA. In October of 1975 she and her husband started Gus' Crossroads Inn in Bethlehem and operated it for 38 years before retiring. After Gus and Eleni retired, their family continues the restaurant as Yiannis Taverna. She was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem and Ladies Philoptochos Society.
For the past 23 years, she spent treasured time with five grandchildren, her sisters in law Georgia Kounoupis and Dora Kounoupis and traveled to Greece with her husband visiting their home on the island of Andros, Greece.
She will be missed by her many friends and her Greek community that she grew to love as her own family. Eleni was very social, loving and always made people smile. Her love for family, faith and great conversation will be missed by many. There is nobody Eleni loved more than her husband, children and grandchildren.
Survivors: She is survived by her beloved husband Gus, son John Zannakis husband of Melissa (Manta), and daughter Maria Manakos wife of the late George P. Manakos, five grandchildren Peter and Kosta Manakos, and Constantine, Andreas and Maya Zannakis. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Georgia Kounoupis and Theodora Kounoupis, niece Mando Synodinos, nephews Billy Kounoupis, George C. Kounoupis, Spiro Kounoupis and George S. Kounoupis and their families.
Predeceased by her brothers Panayioti, Christ, Stathis, and Demetrios, sister Yanoula and sisters-in-law Georgia and Hari Kounoupis.
Viewing: Monday August 24, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM and on Tuesday from 10AM to 11AM in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 W. Union Blvd. Bethlehem.
Service: Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 11 AM in the Cathedral, the service will be livestreamed using www.stnicholas.org/zannakis
Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. Funeral arrangements by the John F. Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 W. Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18017.