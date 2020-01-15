Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
Elenore T. Schwebs Obituary
Elenore T. Schwebs, 90, of Country Meadows, Allentown, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Richard R. Schwebs. They were married for 56 years when he passed away in 2008. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Sally Catherine (Szostak) Krupa. Elenore was a bookkeeper in the banking industry for many years before retiring from Comerica Bank. She was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Thomas More Church when she was able. Her biggest treasure was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elenore's family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Country Meadows and St. Luke's Hospice for their loving care and concern during this difficult time.

Survivors: Daughter: Suzanne Jones and her husband Richard of Macungie; Son: Matthew Schwebs and his wife Peggy of New Mexico; Grandchildren: Angela and her husband Keith Kastner-Smith, Sarah and her husband Brandon DeWalt, Nathan and his wife Anna Jones, Michael Schwebs, David Schwebs, Diane Schwebs; Great-grandchildren: Hannah, Noah, Micah, Shelley, Lydia, Brielle, Naomi, Olivia.

Services: 2 pm Sunday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 1 – 2 pm Sunday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: Country Meadows Co-worker Foundation, 410 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106 or St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, First Floor, Bethlehem 18015
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020
