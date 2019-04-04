|
|
Elfriede E. Persing, 92, of Allentown, passed away April 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Raymond A. Persing, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. Born in Kochel am See, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Babette (Fertl) Schmitt. Elfriede was a member of Faith Evangelical Free Church. She was the first German bride in Allentown following WWII. Survivors: Husband; Sons, Arthur R. and his wife Janet and Wayne A. and his wife Donna; 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grand Children. Services: Memorial Service Thurs., April 11th at 2PM at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown, PA 18106. A gathering will be held Thurs. 1-2PM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2019