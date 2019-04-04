Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Elfriede Persing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elfriede E. Persing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elfriede E. Persing Obituary
Elfriede E. Persing, 92, of Allentown, passed away April 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Raymond A. Persing, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. Born in Kochel am See, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Babette (Fertl) Schmitt. Elfriede was a member of Faith Evangelical Free Church. She was the first German bride in Allentown following WWII. Survivors: Husband; Sons, Arthur R. and his wife Janet and Wayne A. and his wife Donna; 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grand Children. Services: Memorial Service Thurs., April 11th at 2PM at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown, PA 18106. A gathering will be held Thurs. 1-2PM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now