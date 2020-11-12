Elfriede Marschewski, 88, of Durham Twp. died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. She is the wife of the late Manfred Marschewski, who died Jan. 3, 2020. She was born in Germany on August 10, 1932 to the late Wilhelm and Maria (Schroeder) Jacobson. She worked in Homecare for Northampton Visiting Nurses Association. She is a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, Durham Historical Society, and the Order of Eastern Star, Doylestown.
SURVIVORS: Children: Helena E. (Richard C.) Wolfe of Northampton, Manfred W. (Lisa C.) of Riegelsville, Mary E. (Donald R.) Crouse of Riegelsville; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.
SERVICE: Private service at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Durham Cemetery, Durham. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials her church, PO Box 100, 821 Durham Road, Durham, PA 18039 and Shriner's Hospital
of Philadelphia, 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140.