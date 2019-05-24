Elinor A. Imbt, 87, of Stroud Township, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. She was the wife of Carl W. Imbt with whom she shared 67 years of marriage.Born on April 13, 1932 in Nazareth, she was the daughter of the late Vincent M. and Helen M. (Goodhard) Miller, and lived in Monroe County since 1952.Raised in Bangor, she graduated from Bangor High School in 1950 and in her early years worked as a secretary. She most enjoyed the time in her life as a homemaker. Elinor was an active member of East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering at the church.In addition to her husband, surviving are three children, Randall "Randy" Imbt and fiancée Terry Bontrager of Orbisonia, Kathy Smith and husband Rodney of Kunkletown and Diane Keller and husband William of Cassville; six grandchildren, Laura Bealer and husband Adam of Palmerton, Amanda Getz and husband Brad of Kunkletown, Corey Smith of Kunkletown, Kyle Courtright and fiancée Cody Kellander of Airville, Zachary Valentine of York and Sarah Polaski and husband Brian of Delaware; six great grandchildren; a brother, Richard V. Miller and wife Maryann of Stroudsburg; and nieces and nephews. Services will be held Tuesday, May 28, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St. Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM. Burial at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 83 S. Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301. www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary